GH Star Laura Wright Celebrated Mother's Day With A Momentous Family Milestone

"General Hospital" mainstay Carly Spencer, played by Laura Wright, may be best known for her many rocky romantic relationships, but motherhood is arguably a core theme for the character. She raised two adult children — Michael Corinthos and Josslyn Jacks — and gave birth to daughter Donna in 2019 (and had a scare when doctors told her the newborn would need emergency surgery). Carly has gone to great, sometimes illegal, lengths to maintain custody of her children. Tragically, she's also suffered great losses as a mother, including the death of her son Morgan Stone Corinthos in a car bombing and miscarrying the first child she conceived with Sonny Corinthos.

When not playing the role of Carly, Wright may not experience the intense ups and downs of her GH character, but she can still relate on the motherhood front: The actor has two children of her own with ex-husband John Wright, and if her Instagram is any indication, family is a major focal point of her life.

The soap star gave followers a glimpse at how she spent her Mother's Day weekend, and it included a milestone moment for one of her children.