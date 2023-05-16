What We Know About The Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani

The lawsuit geared at former New York City Mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump alleges that Rudy Giuliani partook in "sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct," (via CBS News). Noelle Dunphy, a consultant and author, alleged that Giuliani hired her to be "Director of Business Development" in 2019. According to her website, Dunphy has worked as a business development consultant with a number of politicians including Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, and former President Trump. Dunphy claims that during the course of her employment — which she said was kept a secret due to Giuliani's ongoing divorce — the political titan and lawyer was "motivated by his secret desire to pursue a sexual relationship" with her (according to USA Today).

Dunphy's lawsuit alleges that Giuliani created a hostile work environment through illicit sexual requests and demands. The Daily Mail reported that Dunphy's lawsuit includes an allegation that Giuliani forced her to perform oral sex while he was on the phone with Trump. The complaint further cites that Giuliani was often drunk and would berate Dunphy while at work. "In addition to his sexual demands, Giuliani went on alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks, which made the work environment unbearable," the complaint says (per USA Today). "Many of these comments were recorded." Dunphy claims that, in addition to being traumatized by the experience, Giuliani never paid her for her work.