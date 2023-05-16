Days' Brandon Barash And Camila Banus Tease The End Of Gabi And Stefan

"Days of Our Lives" viewers love their Salem couples, and the pairing of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) is one of the most popular. Sadly, it seems that this couple will be ripped apart in the coming months, as Banus has announced that she's exiting the Peacock soap opera. This comes just after Gabi and Stefan have finally reunited following years of Stefan being presumed dead. During an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Banus and Barash opened up about the eventual end of their on-screen couple, revealing that it's going to be interesting for fans to watch.

"I am, of course, bummed out that I'm losing such a great scene partner," Barash told the magazine (via Soaps), "but I'm so excited for Camila and whatever this next phase of her life brings." However, the actor is hopeful about what's to come. "I'm really excited to go into the unknown and see what lies ahead for me on the other side of this, and the same goes for Stefan," he added.

For her part, Banus teased fans, revealing that in soaps a character exit is never a true goodbye. "You never know what the cards hold for Gabi and Stefan, and I think this will add another dynamic to 'Stabi' and to Stefan," she stated.