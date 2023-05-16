Lionel Richie Says King Charles Is Low-Key Hilarious (Who Would Have Thought?)

"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry made international headlines when it was announced that they were to perform at King Charles' coronation concert. Richie, a global ambassador for Charles' charity, The Prince's Trust, later expressed his gratitude and shock to People about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Richie told the publication, "I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's coronation.' You know, that just never comes up." He added, "[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name."

On May 7, 2023, a day after Charles' was formally crowned as monarch, Richie took the stage at Windsor Castle. He sang "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)" and "All Night Long" to a crowd of 20,000 people, which included the royal family. While the coronation concert did not appear to captivate Queen Camilla, the show did have Charles dancing and waving a Union Jack Flag in the air.

A week after his performance, Richie spoke to "Access Hollywood" and described the moment as "special" and "amazing." The soul and R&B sensation also revealed a surprising tidbit: Charles and Camilla are jokesters, which was made evident in their surprise appearance on "American Idol."