Y&R's Allison Lanier Drops Cryptic Hint About Summer And Kyle's Future

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) have been one of the most popular couples on "The Young and the Restless" for years. After many false starts at a future together, the pair finally found happiness, marrying in an off-camera ceremony in 2021. However, since the duo returned to Genoa City in 2022, it's been far from smooth sailing. Copious amounts of secrets, lies, and fake fatalities have prevented the couple from achieving their previous level of marital bliss.

Bringing Diane Jenkins back from the dead was the first struggle they were forced to endure. With Summer's mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), embroiled in an omnipresent war with Diane, Kyle's mother, the couple has been forced to pick sides. Naturally, for the most part, they've taken the stance of defending their respective parent's actions. Kyle recently found himself in hot water with Summer after working alongside her grandfather, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), in a scheme to take down Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Being left out of the loop didn't sit well with Summer, and Kyle lied to her face on several occasions.

The most recent lie, though, could be the one that their marriage never recovers from. Summer withheld information about her mother being alive, an act that left Diane rotting in a jail cell. Phyllis' faked demise has been exposed, a revelation that could implode Summer's marriage. Even Summer's portrayer, Lanier, is warning fans they're not ready for what's coming.