Sylvester Stallone And His Family On The Family Stallone And Living In The Spotlight - Exclusive Interview

Sylvester, the show touches on you filming "Tulsa King" and being away from your family. What were some of the hardest sets of being away from your family? Do any of you have fun moments from visiting him on any sets?

Sylvester Stallone: It is really hard because as you get older, you realize time is very precious, and you get depressed. You sit there ... I don't think I went out one time, not once, and it's a very, very long shoot. If I had to do it all over again, I'd like to shoot "Tulsa King" at our house in the living room, and no one ever leaves. But it [takes] a while when you get home to get reacquainted again. It changes the whole dynamic and makes you really grateful.

Sophia Stallone: When we would visit him on set, it would be a giant playground for us.

Sylvester: They were raised on set.

Sistine Stallone: One of the best experiences was probably "Expendables" because there were so many explosions.

Sylvester: Oh my God.

Sophia: It was amazing.

Scarlet Stallone: I was going to say "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over." We got all the gadgets from that.

Sylvester: It's crazy. This is how they were raised.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone: Also, you remember one time we got you a go-kart?

Sylvester: A go-kart, and you're running it after the crew.

Jennifer: They used to ride ... [and] run around.

Sylvester: Then she shaved her head.

Sistine: We'd have fun with the bodyguards on set.

Jennifer: [During] "Rambo" in Thailand, we got to take the girls ... on an elephant.

Sophia: And you shaved our heads.

Sylvester: You shaved their heads.

Sophia: You shaved our heads.

Jennifer: We took all their hair off. It was very hot.

Sylvester: They wanted to go native.