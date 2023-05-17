Meghan Markle Accepts The Women Of Vision Award (While Looking Like A Vision Herself)

The British royal family has had more than its fair share of scandals over the centuries (helloooo, Henry VIII!) but somehow they manage to endure. Even in the midst of disgrace, its members keep calm and carry on. When Sarah Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew, most people assumed that she would fade into the background. Yet, not only did Fergie maintain a warm relationship with Queen Elizabeth — whom she called "the most incredible mother-in-law" — she carved out a successful career.

Andrew, meanwhile, humiliated the palace when he was involved in a sexual abuse lawsuit, yet big bro King Charles III still invited him to his coronation and even allowed Andrew to wear his state robes for the occasion. Now, after months of relative silence, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is back in the public eye. She opted to skip the king's coronation (an admirable decision that kept her from any unpleasant encounters). But, now that things have settled down a bit, Meghan may be looking to re-emerge as a public figure and influencer separate from her role as duchess.

Us Weekly recently obtained documents showing she is looking to trademark her former women's lifestyle blog, The Tig. Perhaps looking for inspiration, Meghan and Harry were spotted dining with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. And, although she missed her chance to show off a regal look at the king's Westminster Abbey crowning, Meghan was the queen of the night at an awards ceremony less than two weeks later.