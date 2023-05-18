Royal Family Ignores Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Car Chase Incident

On May 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a near-fatal car chase that was eerily reminiscent of the one that tragically ended in Princess Diana's untimely death.

Per CBS News, the statement released by spokespeople for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

However, the Mirror reported that no members of the royal family have reached out to see if Harry, Meghan, or Meghan's mother Doria Ragland are okay. Moreover, The New York Times confirmed that both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter.