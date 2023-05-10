Royal Family Reportedly Baffled That Prince Harry 'Bothered' Coming To Coronation

While so much speculation took place in the months leading up to the official coronation of King Charles III about whether Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would attend, the Duke of Sussex did end up taking the trip solo.

Meghan opted to stay behind in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The day of the ceremony coincided with Archie's fourth birthday, and Meghan declined the invitation to attend the coronation to celebrate with her son.

Harry landed in the UK the night before the coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023, arriving at Westminster Abbey alone, per The Guardian, and was clearly uncomfortable, according to body language experts. Dressed in a regular suit as opposed to his military uniform, the Duke sat two rows behind his brother William, the Prince of Wales. He left as soon as the ceremony was over, and some are questioning why he even attended.