Whoopi Goldberg Pokes Holes In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Paparazzi Car Chase Claims

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reported that they were in a "near-fatal" car chase with paparazzi (that proved we have learned nothing since Diana). A spokesperson for the couple said that both they and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland (who was in the car at the time), were "understandably shaken by the event," but thankfully nobody was hurt, per Sky News.

Both during and after their time with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been critical of the paparazzi. In a 2019 open letter, penned by Harry himself, he called out the British tabloids directly. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," Harry wrote on the Sussexes' website.

The prince continued, "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces." However, this latest incident has some questioning whether the Sussexes are exaggerating the extent of the harassment — there are already tons of witnesses that have challenged Harry and Meghan's paparazzi car chase claims — including "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg.