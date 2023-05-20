Karen McDougal's 'Love' For Donald Trump Shines New Light On Their Alleged Affair

Secret rendezvouses, expensive dinners, and hushed whispers in the dark. The alleged love affair between Donald Trump and former Playboy model Karen McDougal sounds like it was ripped from the pages of a romance novel. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, McDougal said she and Trump met in 2006 at a party at Hugh Hefner's infamous mansion. According to McDougal, the then-host of "Celebrity Apprentice" made it clear he was interested in her by following her around "like a puppy dog" and later having his bodyguard retrieve her phone number. Donald's wife Melania had just given birth to Barron at this time.

This chance meeting would spiral into a 10-month affair during which McDougal says she fell completely "in love" with Trump and vice versa. "I was in love with him. He was in love with me. I know that because he told me all the time. He'd say, 'You're my baby and I love you,' He showed me off to his friends," McDougal told the outlet.

At the end of 10 months, McDougal ended the illicit relationship and moved on to Bruce Willis, who was single at the time. It's a chilling accusation — an affair with a married man who'd just welcomed another child — and could add to Trump's legal troubles in the future.