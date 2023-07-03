Cargo Pants Are Seriously Trending Right Now, But What Shoes Should You Wear With Them?

Women rarely get to enjoy the luxury of clothing with pockets. Pockets date back nearly 500 years, before women regularly wore pants and trousers. But while women through history fought for their right to rock a pair of pants (amongst other things), the disparity between men's and women's pockets continues to grow. The reason that most women follow up a compliment about their outfit with an enthusiastic, "Thanks, it has pockets!" is because real, deep pockets on women's clothing are few and far between. One study conducted by Pudding found that "On average, the pockets in women's jeans are 48% shorter and 6.5% narrower than men's pockets."

Too often, women end up lugging around large, heavy purses to carry all their essentials due to their lack of pockets. But thanks to the resurgence of an iconic pocket-filled pant, women can be hands-free while carrying everything they might need when they're on-the-go. The trendy Y2K cargo pants are back in full force, so channel your inner Kim Possible with these comfortable and stylish pants that work for practically any occasion.

When you're looking to style cargo pants for the first time in a long time, consider these ten shoe styles to complete your look.