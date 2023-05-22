Katy Perry's American Idol Finale Look Was A Total Misfire (Despite Rocking 2023's Hottest Trends)

Don't worry, Katy –– we've all been there. Who among us hasn't tried a trend that we love on other people, only to look back years later and wonder, "What was I thinking?" Well, based on the feedback from plenty of fans, it's very possible that Katy Perry just may be in for the same fate. The pop star and "American Idol" judge arrived at the famous singing competition series' season finale on Sunday in an outfit that has sparked more controversy than the season's winning singer.

If you watched the episode, you know exactly the 'fit we're talking about, because whether you liked the ensemble or not, this set was a scene stealer. Whether it stole the show in a way that was good or bad seems to depend entirely on who you're speaking to. Yet, one of the things that made Perry's fashion statement such a surprising one is the fact that it featured two popular trends, but did so in a way that fell flat for many fashion lovers.