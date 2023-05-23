B&B's Darin Brooks Celebrates 10 Years As Wyatt Spencer
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is the son of ruthless entrepreneur Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). His half-brother is Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and the two were shocked when they learned they shared a father. Quinn had kept Wyatt's existence a secret all his life, and when he learned the truth, Wyatt swiftly moved in with Liam and Bill. However, there was some tension at the onset because both brothers were interested in Hope Logan (then Kim Matula), and she and Wyatt were married for a brief time.
After several years of typical soapy drama, the brothers eventually became close and even started working together at the family company, Spencer Publications. But, in 2021, Brooks nabbed a role on "Amber Brown," a TV series made for Apple TV+. Long-time viewers were concerned that he had been let go from "B&B," because fans barely ever saw Wyatt on the show anymore. Brooks and Clifton share some great brotherly chemistry and they're often seen jesting with each other in what sometimes appears to be ad-libbed dialogue.
Of particular note, when the boys thought their dad had lost his mind when he protected the evil Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from going to jail, their banter was off the charts hilarious as they tried to convince Bill something was wrong with him. Now, Brooks is joyously celebrating a special milestone in his career.
Brooks was surprised that 10 years have passed so quickly
A "Bold and the Beautiful" fan congratulated Darin Brooks on Twitter, captioning a picture of the actor in his younger days with, "On May 21, 2013, Darin Brooks made his #BoldandBeautiful debut as Wyatt Spencer. Happy 10th Anniversary @THEEdarinbrooks." Brooks responded by writing, "Jeez!! Has it been 10 years already!?!? Man time flies when you're having fun!! Thanks to @CBS and everyone at @BandB_CBS, but most of all, thank you to the man himself [executive producer] Brad Bell for asking me to be [a part] of this wonderfully talented, fun group of people! &THE FANS! [Love] you all!"
Referencing the wonderful rapport between Brooks and onscreen brother Scott Clifton, one fan replied, "They need to use you more. Your style is so cute and funny because of that your delivery to Liam and your dad on the show $Bill. I can't help but laugh as soon as you get going." Brooks' legion of fans rushed to congratulate him, and some even remembered when he debuted on the sudser.
Many continued to clamor for his character, Wyatt Spencer, to be in more prominent storylines. One follower paid loving tribute to both Brooks and Wyatt by posting, "Wyatt has become one of my favorite characters on the bold and beautiful and every time he's on with either bill or Liam you guys crack me up Happy 10th anniversary." We'd like to join the fans in congratulating Brooks on a decade of fun!