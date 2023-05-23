B&B's Darin Brooks Celebrates 10 Years As Wyatt Spencer

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is the son of ruthless entrepreneur Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). His half-brother is Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and the two were shocked when they learned they shared a father. Quinn had kept Wyatt's existence a secret all his life, and when he learned the truth, Wyatt swiftly moved in with Liam and Bill. However, there was some tension at the onset because both brothers were interested in Hope Logan (then Kim Matula), and she and Wyatt were married for a brief time.

After several years of typical soapy drama, the brothers eventually became close and even started working together at the family company, Spencer Publications. But, in 2021, Brooks nabbed a role on "Amber Brown," a TV series made for Apple TV+. Long-time viewers were concerned that he had been let go from "B&B," because fans barely ever saw Wyatt on the show anymore. Brooks and Clifton share some great brotherly chemistry and they're often seen jesting with each other in what sometimes appears to be ad-libbed dialogue.

Of particular note, when the boys thought their dad had lost his mind when he protected the evil Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from going to jail, their banter was off the charts hilarious as they tried to convince Bill something was wrong with him. Now, Brooks is joyously celebrating a special milestone in his career.