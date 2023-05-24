Why Sylvester Stallone Wants To Keep Celebs Away From His Daughters - Exclusive

It's always nerve-wracking to bring a boyfriend home to meet your father, but what if your father was Sylvester Stallone? Wonder no more — the new Paramount+ series "The Family Stallone" tackles the family dynamics between Stallone and his three daughters with his wife Jennifer: Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone.

The series sheds light on how Hollywood has affected the family — from the long stretches of Sylvester filming away from his family to the various aspects of stardom. In the show's first episode, the family regales viewers with tales of Sylvester's overprotectiveness of his daughters and anyone they bring home to meet him. He's so intimidating that one boy fled from the house.

Despite Sylvester's stint in the spotlight, he was never quite thrilled about introducing his Hollywood colleagues to his daughters. Naturally, they were exposed to his world growing up, but that doesn't mean he has to like it. During an exclusive interview, The List spoke to Sylvester, Jennifer, and their three daughters. They told us all about growing up on set, which stars they were most excited to meet, and why Sylvester would prefer to keep the actor pool away from them.