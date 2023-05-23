1,000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Wows In New Photos Amid Her Weight Loss Transformation

"1,000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton is making strides with her weight loss. The 36-year-old underwent bariatric surgery in 2022. Viewers followed her journey as she worked to shed the pounds before she could qualify for surgery. She began at 717 pounds and was able to make it all the way down to 534 pounds, which allowed her to have the procedure. Since then, Slaton has dropped even more weight and her fans couldn't be more proud.

To show off her impressive slim down, the TLC personality has shared some brand new photos on Instagram, which have left her supporters blown away. On May 22, Slaton posted a series of selfies in a vibrant blue top, showing off her red curls. In the photos, Slaton sports her black-trimmed glasses, which made her bright grayish-brown eyes pop. Her followers swarmed the comment section with praise and well-wishes on her health journey. Though Slaton was still hooked up to her oxygen tube, it appears that her health is on the right track.