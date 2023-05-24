Jessica Serfaty Cements Return To Days Of Our Lives (Expect More Trouble From Sloan)

The feud between Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and lawyer Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) on "Days of Our Lives" seemingly reached new heights when biscuits made by Chanel's bakery, Sweet Bits, were laced with a drug that caused chaos in Salem. While Sloan has caused trouble for some time now, including representing the slimy Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), she was not involved in the incident that sent half the town on a psychedelic trip. That ruckus was caused by Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillian), the sister of police detective Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu).

She had been working with Sloan's brother, Colin Bedford (Jasper Newman), who came to town with revenge on his mind. He firmly believes that Chanel intentionally caused the death of his and Sloan's mother, though she explained it was an accident. After Chanel and her mother, Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), covered up the incident, Sloan sued them and lost. Although Sloan still wants revenge for her mother's death, she would prefer to use legal means.

Things got out of control when Colin knocked Abe Carver (James Reynolds) unconscious and kidnapped Paulina with the intent of throwing her off a roof — the same way his mother died. In a struggle, Colin and Talia ended up taking the plunge instead. Both are in the hospital, and Colin has been arrested. While Sloan's certainly not as extreme as Colin, fans will be happy to hear that she'll be sticking around Salem for some time.