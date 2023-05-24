Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Future Could Depend On Prince Andrew

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, inked a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce a variety of programming over a five-year period. in December 2022, the couple made a dramatic debut with their docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." The series was a record breaker for Netflix, and audiences devoted 81.55 million hours to watching the first three episodes. The Sussexes followed up this blockbuster with "Live to Lead," a documentary series received with far less acclaim. The participants included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunburg, and Meghan's good friend, pioneering feminist Gloria Steinem. However, since much of the footage was shot prior to Harry and Meghan's Netflix contract, the couple played a limited role in the series, providing episode intros rather than interviewing the subjects.

Currently, the Sussexes have another Netflix documentary in progress, "Heart of Invictus," which is set to debut this summer. They're also potentially working with the streamer on a documentary chronicling their philanthropic work in South Africa. In addition to documentaries, Meghan wants to create light-hearted content. "People love love. I'm not excluded in that sentiment," the duchess told Variety in 2022. "Like a good rom-com. Don't we miss them?"

While a rom-com might be in the cards for the Sussex's Archewell company, when it comes to Netflix collaborations, the streamer could have a renewed desire to revisit Harry and Meghan's royal past, contingent on the success of a Prince Andrew-related film.