A Look At All Of Tina Turner's Devastating Health Struggles

Her physical ailments began about a decade ago, when she suffered a stroke in 2013. The health scare occurred three weeks after her wedding to Erwin Bach, a former record executive. It left her with physical difficulties, necessitating that she learn how to walk once more. Three years later, Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. Simultaneously, her hypertension left her with kidney failure, which had to be rectified with surgery.

A year later, in 2017, Turner received a kidney transplant from her husband, she revealed in her memoir. Although the series of health crises was a fright to deal with, Turner said that Bach always kept her spirits up. People reports that Turner wrote in her book about how "Erwin always radiated confidence, optimism, and joie de vivre," going on to say that "with his help, [she] tried to keep calm."

While her physical issues began 10 years before her untimely death, the PTSD due to her abusive relationship with Ike Turner plagued her for years. In the first episode of her titular documentary, called "Ike and Tina," Ms. Turner declared that her life was not a good one before announcing that she was departing from the public eye. In 1956, Turner first met Ike, a musician at a nightclub. The fated meeting would transform their dynamic from a musical duo into an abusive relationship filled with physical, emotional, psychological, and financial abuse at the hands of Ike.