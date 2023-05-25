B&B Fans Are Warming Up To Thomas And Hope's Potential Pairing

Since Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) got his job back as lead designer at Forrester Creations, we've been wondering: Are "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans ready for a Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas redux? Hope's husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), is rightfully concerned that Thomas may fall back into his old ways when he was obsessed with Hope and did some horrible things to her to boot. Thomas has sought therapy and seemed to have shed his scheming and manipulative ways, making his mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), very proud that he's turned his life around.

Meanwhile, Hope's mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), has observed Hope and Thomas working together on their fashion line, Hope for the Future. She's picked up signs from Hope's seemingly erratic behavior and is concerned that Hope is the one who's going to rekindle their romance, not Thomas. When Brooke confronted her, to be honest about her feelings, and pointed out that she seems to be in love with Thomas again, Hope lashed out at her. She told her mother that while Thomas has truly changed, he is an unstable manipulator, and she doesn't want to be with him.

Sadly, Thomas overheard only this part of their conversation and later told Hope about it. Hope backpedaled and claimed that she didn't mean it, reassuring Thomas that she believes he has genuinely changed. This touching yet uncomfortable moment has sparked intense fan conversation online about whether these two could end up back together.