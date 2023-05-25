Tina Turner's Profound Chat About Death With Oprah Winfrey Is Even More Touching Now

On May 24, 2023, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner died at 83 after a long illness. Her publicist, Bernard Doherty, confirmed that the legendary singer passed "peacefully" at her home in Switzerland. Her remarkable 60-year career was filled with massive hits like "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do with It," and she earned eight Grammys as well as a spot in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Author and talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared a close friendship with Turner, and the duo actually had a conversation about death during a 2013 episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter." At the time, Turner explained why she wouldn't "regret" it when it was her time to go — she even admitted that she was looking forward to seeing what was on the other side. The singer is already missed tremendously and loved ones and fans will grieve her always, but there's beauty in knowing that Turner felt like she'd "done what [she] came to do."