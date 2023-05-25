Y&R's Eric Braeden Offers Candid Update On His Cancer Treatment

On April 21, "The Young and the Restless" icon Eric Braeden stunned fans and co-workers alike when he posted an emotional video explaining his cancer diagnosis. The news came off the heels of knee surgery, and the legendary soap star was thrown for a short time before deciding to deal with his bladder cancer head-on. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor stated that hearing a doctor tell you that you have cancer was "Not good. The word cancer is scary." He went on to say, "But I try to be a good role model. I just want men to know not to be scared ... I want them to know to have your prostate examined, have your bladder examined, have your colon examined."

Pictures of Braeden holding his fist up in strength after his knee surgery were shown on the video, and the host remarked that Braeden is still working hard on "Y&R." "I'm from the world of sports ... I don't give up easily," Braeden remarked. The host also played a video on his phone from sports journalist and fellow soap actor Stephen A. Smith, who told Braeden to continue to inspire, motivate, and educate everyone, ending with, "I love you. See you soon." This heartfelt moment brought tears to Braeden's eyes.

The veteran actor has continued to show strength and perseverance to his fans and now has some updates for everyone.