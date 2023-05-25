Days Of Our Lives' Judi Evans Has Sage Love Life Advice For Bonnie

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" star Judi Evans has played two memorable characters on the soap opera. The first was the role of Adrienne Kiriakis, who tragically died in a car accident leaving behind friends, children, and her husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). The second character is Bonnie Lockhart, who has been known to stir up trouble in Salem from time to time. However, in recent years, Bonnie has calmed her wild ways and found love again, with Adrienne's former husband Justin. While Justin and Bonnie seem to be adjusting to married life quite well, Evans says that there is a bit of romantic advice that she would give her on-screen alter-ego if she could.

"Bonnie probably needs to smooth out the edges, but her heart is in the right place," the actor told Soaps. "[She needs to] take the foot off the accelerator a little bit," adding that the character can be a bit overwhelming to others at times. As for Bonnie and Justin's relationship, Evans claims that some couples' therapy may be just the thing they need to open up the lines of communication. "I think they're probably pretty good in the romance department and what one lacks, the other one fulfills," she stated.

Evans also revealed that Bonnie has finally come into her own thanks to her relationship with Justin.