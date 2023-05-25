Tina Turner Played A Small But Unforgettable Role In Prince William's Childhood Memories

Music and memories go hand in hand, so much so that our favorite artists can sometimes feel like part of our families. This is why fans mourn the losses of their favorite stars, even if they never knew them personally. Tributes pour out from fans and loved ones alike when the world loses an icon.

Tina Turner died at the age of 83 on May 24, 2023. She was known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and enjoyed a career that spanned from the early days of the genre in the 1950s until the early 2000s, when she retired from performing. Her hits included "What's Love Got to Do With It" and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary."

Another song for which Turner became known that was originally sang by a different artist was "The Best." Bonnie Tyler released it in 1988, but Turner brought it to new heights in 1989. It even left an impression on a young Prince William, and played an important role in his childhood memories.