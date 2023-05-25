What We Know About Tina Turner's Cause Of Death

Tina Turner's cause of death has finally been revealed in a statement issued by her representatives. The legendary singer and actor, who was in poor health for years, died of natural causes at the age of 83. Over the past decade, the "River Deep — Mountain High" star suffered a stroke, had intestinal cancer, and also developed kidney problems before her second husband, German record producer Erwin Bach, stepped in to donate his own kidney a few years back.

The heartbreaking death of Tina Turner was first announced by Turner's spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, in a statement that referred to Turner being ill for quite some time. It further read, "With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations. Global hits like 'What's Love Got To Do With it,' 'Private Dancer,' and 'The Best,' more than 180 million albums sold, 12 Grammy Awards and over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world are just part of her unique legacy."

Turner and her first husband, Ike Turner, rose to fame in the 1960s with hits like "A Fool in Love" and "I Idolize You," but the "Queen of Rock and Roll" left the abusive relationship in July 1976. Tina's illnesses were all documented in her 2018 memoir, "My Love Story." "I've been on such a wild roller-coaster in the four years since my wedding [second marriage] that even I have difficulty keeping my medical catastrophes straight," she wrote (via Today).