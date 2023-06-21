How To Reduce Dark Skin Spots After A Wax

With bikini season quickly approaching, beach-goers are scheduling their waxing appointments while simultaneously booking their summer getaways. Waxing, as a form of hair removal, popped up in the 1960s, and since then it's become one of the top ways to remove hair. It can be done at home or at an office with a spa professional. Both are proven to rid yourself of unwanted hair almost instantly.

However, there are some dark sides to getting waxed, and the darkest of all are dark spots. Dark spots caused by waxing, also known as post-inflammatory pigmentation, are common and can happen to all skin types, but sensitive-skinned people are at greater risk. In this case, the dark spots after a wax are caused by inflammation. Ripping hairs out, along with dead skin cells, with hot wax is not a gentle treatment for your skin to undergo. Hyperpigmentation is your skin's reaction to this treatment. In other cases, dark spots can be caused by hormones and sun exposure.

Whether it's a leg, underarm, or bikini wax you're planning to get, it's always smart to prep your skin before you go in order to prevent irritation and dark spots and to maintain your wax for longer.