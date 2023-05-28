How King Charles Paid Tribute To Tina Turner (The Two Go Back Decades)

The heartbreaking death of Tina Turner came as a shock to all her friends and fans. Although the iconic singer was 83 and had been in poor health, she was such a larger-than-life personality that nothing seemed to keep her down for long. It was an especially poignant loss for all those who grew up with Turner's music, including prominent members of the British royal family.

As The Mirror reported, Prince William gave an interview to Apple Fitness+ two years before Turner's death in which he explained his fondness for her music. His mother, the late Princess Diana, used to play upbeat music when she drove him and brother Prince Harry to their boarding school. "And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment," he recalled.

Another Buckingham Palace fan was King Charles III. His Majesty is well known for his wide-ranging love of music, from classical pieces to torch songs and disco. In 1974, when he was still prince, he welcomed Turner and other A-list performers to The Prince's Trust All-Star Rock Concert. Fifteen years later, Turner joined another distinguished group of performers at the Royal Variety Charity, before Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The king returned the favor with a memorable tribute.