Princess Diana's Former Butler Makes Explosive Claim About Harry's Future With Meghan
Everyone has their own predictions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, but maybe not one as explosive as that of the late Princess Diana's former butler.
Paul Burrell worked for Diana for ten years before her untimely death. He has made it known in the past that he is not "Team Harry and Meghan" and has let loose on the duke and duchess before. In 2022, with threats of royal secrets being spilled in Harry and Meghan's impending docuseries, Burrell called for the couple to lose their royal titles (via Mirror). He labeled their Netflix documentary as "self-obsessed narcissism" and noted there was a "commercialism about it." Likewise, Prince Harry has had a very shaky relationship with his mother's butler. Per the Daily Mail, Burrell's 2001 book titled "A Royal Duty" did not leave a good impression on Harry. He labeled the book as "a tell-all which actually told nothing" and, even worse, the prince claims Burrell wrote it to profit off Diana's death.
The former butler's most recent claims about the Sussexes are sure to ruffle some feathers. It does not bode well for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage, which Burrell asserts is destined for divorce.
He claims that Harry is finally 'waking up'
Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, discusses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship following reports of split fears #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #RoyalFamily #GBNews♬ original sound - GB News
Paul Burrell has been very open about his distaste for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship, even going so far as to say Meghan is "brainwashing" Prince Harry. But this latest truth bomb is seriously spicy. According to Burrell, Harry has "woken up to the truth," and his marriage to Meghan will ultimately end in divorce, with Harry returning to Britain without his wife.
In an interview with GB News, the princess' former butler stated that the only reason Harry is "staying in the driver's seat" of his marriage to Meghan is so he'll have a chance to see his children in the future. Burrell clarifies that leaving Meghan "prematurely" would mean she keeps Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie — who just recently started using the royal titles of prince and princess — when Harry finally leaves her to return to the United Kingdom. This would devastate Harry because he doesn't want his children to suffer from a broken marriage, Burrell said, adding that Princess Diana had gone through it in her own marriage, and it's not something her son wants for his children.
"Because of all of that, I think Harry will try to stick with the program for as long as he possibly can," Burrell explained. Ouch. It's a harsh claim to make, but Harry and Meghan have survived divorce rumors before.