Princess Diana's Former Butler Makes Explosive Claim About Harry's Future With Meghan

Everyone has their own predictions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, but maybe not one as explosive as that of the late Princess Diana's former butler.

Paul Burrell worked for Diana for ten years before her untimely death. He has made it known in the past that he is not "Team Harry and Meghan" and has let loose on the duke and duchess before. In 2022, with threats of royal secrets being spilled in Harry and Meghan's impending docuseries, Burrell called for the couple to lose their royal titles (via Mirror). He labeled their Netflix documentary as "self-obsessed narcissism" and noted there was a "commercialism about it." Likewise, Prince Harry has had a very shaky relationship with his mother's butler. Per the Daily Mail, Burrell's 2001 book titled "A Royal Duty" did not leave a good impression on Harry. He labeled the book as "a tell-all which actually told nothing" and, even worse, the prince claims Burrell wrote it to profit off Diana's death.

The former butler's most recent claims about the Sussexes are sure to ruffle some feathers. It does not bode well for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage, which Burrell asserts is destined for divorce.