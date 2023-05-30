The Real-Life Connection Between Y&R Returnees Linden Ashby And Susan Walters
Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) has had several relationships over the years on "The Young and the Restless" — some good, some not so good. Although Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) was on the show for a short time in 2003, the villain's volatile relationship with Sharon is still memorable. Sharon had been with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), but ran away from town after she kissed Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). In Denver, she met Cameron and they had sex, after which he suddenly became abusive. He followed her back to Genoa City where he continued his violent behavior, and threatened to expose their secret affair. Sharon thought she'd killed him when she struck him with a bottle of champagne, but he only pretended to be dead, and then later pretended to haunt her. After he committed more heinous acts and was revealed to be alive, the evildoer was finally arrested.
While not a villain, another Genoa City denizen, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), had also faked her death, albeit for 10 years. She returned in March 2022, and is still stirring up trouble in town while continuing to be being the bane of Phyllis Summers' (Michelle Stafford) existence. Ashby's Cameron Kirsten also returned on May 26, and more diabolical trouble awaits.
Although Walters and Ashby were on the show at the same time, their characters never really interacted. As such, newer fans might be surprised at the behind-the-scenes relationship between the two.
Walters and Ashby celebrated a milestone together
Long-time "Young and the Restless" fans were happy to see the return of Linden Ashby's character Cameron Kirsten back in Genoa City. Viewers new to the show might be interested to learn that he and Susan Walters got engaged back in January of 1986, and tied the knot in April of that year. Both actors were on the soap "Loving," playing cousins Lorna Forbes and Curtis Alden, which is where they met and fell in love — and they're still going strong. Walters shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram recently, posting a picture of themselves and their dog, Frito, with the caption, "37 years (and a day) of dogs and daughters, horses and houses, friends and family, ups and downs ... and love. Happy Anniversary to the one I'm so lucky to be living my life with."
When the show's official Instagram page posted "Happy Anniversary," Walters replied, "Thank you!! I should've added 'rehearsal partner' to the list!!" — a reference to how they'd helped each other while they both were working on "Y&R" simultaneously. Costars such as Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra), Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott), Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair) and more sent along their congratulations. Several fans joined in on the anniversary well-wishes, with one also mentioning the couple's pet, saying, "Happy Anniversary!! And Hi Frito!!"
As the lovebirds enjoy their latest milestone, we'd like to wish them a happy anniversary as well!