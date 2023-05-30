Canadian Days Of Our Lives Fans Face New Obstacle To Watch Their Favorite Soap

"Days of Our Lives" has gone through so many changes over the years. However, the past two years have been a bit of a rollercoaster for longtime fans. The soap opera moved from its home on NBC, where it had aired since debuting in 1965, to the network's streaming service Peacock. U.S. fans were then forced to sign up for a subscription to the streamer if they wanted to continue to watch the sudser. A debate about the move sparked among viewers.

As the sudser moved exclusively to Peacock in the United States in September 2022, the show also went exclusively to the W Network in Canada, per Michael Fairman TV. After Canadian fans found out about the move to W, they shared their thoughts on the issue. "Thanks for the much-needed info. Would have been a shame to lose another show to streaming. I like to watch my big screen TV," one person tweeted. "Canada thanks w network," another commented.

Sadly, Canadian "DOOL" fans who prefer to watch their soaps on TV have run out of luck.