The Story Behind Spencer's Burnt Face On General Hospital

Spencer Cassadine grew up rich and entitled on "General Hospital." Spencer is the son of Nikolas Cassadine and Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis), and he never got to know his mother because she died when encephalitis broke out in Port Charles. As a little kid, the part was played by Nicholas Bechtel from 2013 to 2020. A precocious child, Spencer was always getting into mischief, and was involved in a cute love triangle with Emma Drake-Scorpio (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) and his cousin Cameron Webber (then Michael Leone).

He and Cameron vied for Emma's affection, and as the elementary school drama went on, his friend Josslyn Jacks (then Hannah Nordberg) also had a crush on Cameron. Spencer and Emma started dating, but she soon decided to be with Cameron. A hurt Spencer swore he would win back her affections, and he and Joss worked together to break them up.

They concocted a scheme to make Emma dump Cameron. Spencer held a lavish birthday party for himself at Wyndemere mansion intended to get Emma to see that he was the boy she should be with. Cameron felt bad as Emma was impressed by Spencer, but fortunately Josslyn was able to console him. On his way out of the event, Cameron didn't realize that he'd accidentally knocked a candle over, nor the danger that would ensue.