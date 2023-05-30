Jill Duggar Dillard Exposes 'Damage Control' For Brother Josh In Past Megyn Kelly Interview

This article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.

Jill Duggar Dillard was once best known for being part of a famously devout, conservative Christian TV family. As part of the TLC "19 Kids & Counting" clan, she followed her father's lifestyle rules, was trained for a life of at-home motherhood, and met her husband, Derick Dillard, through her church's approved courtship process. Now Jill is risking everything to tell her truth at last through the Amazon Prime docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets." Already estranged from her father, Jim Bob Duggar, Jill will be revealing how her father sacrificed her emotional well-being for the sake of fame.

In 2015, the bombshell news broke that Jill's oldest brother, Josh, had confessed to molesting five children — four of them his sisters. Trying to keep their reality show afloat, Jim Bob and Michelle arranged an interview with Fox's Megyn Kelly to tell their side of the story. It had happened years ago, they explained. "He said he was just curious about girls," Jim Bob said (via Salon). Josh was a sheep who had strayed from the fold, the Duggar dad added, but he had gone to a "Christian-based" program and was back on the right path.

Jill and her sister Jessa also appeared on Kelly's show. They echoed the "curious boy" narrative, insisted they had forgiven their brother, and said they felt more victimized by having their family secret made public. But Jill is telling a different story now.