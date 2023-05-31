Why One Expert Thinks Princess Charlotte May Reject Her Royal Titles

Unlike her cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Princess Charlotte has held her title since she was born. Back in 2012, Queen Elizabeth II created a Letters Patent, amending some of the stipulations set down by her grandfather, King George V. Her Majesty changed the rules so that all of William, Prince of Wales's, children would be eligible for prince and princess titles — not just the eldest son. In contrast, Archie and Lilibet had to wait until their grandfather, King Charles III, ascended the throne.

As she gets older, it's possible that Charlotte will receive additional titles. Given her close bond with her grandfather, Charles may choose to honor Charlotte with the title Duchess of Edinburgh. Currently, Prince Edward is the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Sophie, is the duchess by marriage. However, the title will not be inherited by their children and will instead revert back to the crown when Edward dies. When William becomes king, meanwhile, Charlotte could also become Princess Royal — an honorary title reserved for the monarch's oldest daughter.

This is considered a lifelong honor, so right now, it will continue to be used by Princess Anne for her lifetime. Of course, at eight years old, Charlotte could be waiting a while before any of these titles come her way. Even when the time does come, one royal expert predicts Charlotte may not be interested in using these titles, as they may not fit into a more modernized monarchy.