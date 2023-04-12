Princess Charlotte Could Reportedly Inherit A Special Title From King Charles

The relationship between King Charles III and his granddaughter Princess Charlotte is special. As a parent, Charles had hoped for a daughter, and he was delighted when his oldest granddaughter was born. "She is beautiful," he said at a 2015 royal appearance, per Express. "I was hoping for a granddaughter — someone to look after me when I am very old." In addition, the two are connected by name since Charlotte is the female variation of the name Charles.

Currently seven, Charlotte is the second child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. She's third in the line of succession due to a change in the royal rules. Before Prince George was born, UK Parliament passed the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act. For royal children born after October 28, 2011, gender no longer determines the succession lineup. So when Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, was born in 2018, he didn't get to jump ahead of her.

Since she's so close to the crown, Charles is thinking ahead to Charlotte's potential career as a senior royal, and in preparation, he's considering a prestigious title to match. "It is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children," a source explained to the Daily Mail. Now a royal author has revealed the title the king has in mind for Charlotte.