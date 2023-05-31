Jill Duggar Dillard Announces The Tell-All Book Fans Have Been Waiting For

The Amazon Prime docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" is a much-anticipated look at the darker side of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, the "cult-like" church whose practices viewers saw in the series "19 Kids & Counting." One of the people interviewed for the series is Jill Duggar Dillard, one of the siblings raised in the church by parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Among other revelations from the docuseries, Jill exposes the "damage control" she had to do in a 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly. After the scandal about her brother Josh broke, Jill said she was pressured to go on air and defend him; not only was she unhappy doing it, this also made public the fact that she was one of Josh's abuse victims.

Now, Jill is speaking up again in an even more shocking way. In an unexpected Instagram post on May 31 — just two days before "Shiny Happy People" is set to stream — she announced a project she and husband Derick have been quietly working on. "[W]e have written a book, 'Counting the Cost,' which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family," she wrote.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo similarly made headlines earlier in 2023 with her memoir "Becoming Free Indeed." However, unlike her sister's book, Jill's promises to expose more than just the church.