How Raquel Leviss Reportedly Got The FBI Involved In Scandoval Aftermath
In March 2023, news came to light that "Vanderpump Rules" costars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were having an affair. Sandoval's nine-year relationship with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix subsequently ended. Madix reportedly had no idea that her longtime friend and partner were seeing each other behind her back. Despite rumors of a possible romance between the two, Sandoval denied cheating with Leviss before the scandal broke out. The fallout that followed Leviss and Sandoval was massive, to say the least. Leviss received death threats on social media, resulting in her family reaching out to the FBI.
Although the FBI has refused to comment on the situation, TMZ reported that messages read that individuals wanted to "Un-alive and dump the body," amongst other things. That said, both Leviss and Sandoval apologized on social media for their affair. Leviss released a message through Entertainment Tonight that expressed regret for destroying her friendship with Madix.
Leviss explained, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."
Raquel Leviss sought help at a mental health facility
Fans are not the only ones reacting to Scandoval. Several of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's "Vanderpump Rules" costars have put the two on blast for their affair. This includes Scheana Shay, who posted on Instagram that she was "#TeamAriana" shortly after learning of their relationship. Leviss and Shay later got into a physical altercation about the affair, which resulted in Leviss filing a restraining order against her former friend in early March 2023. Shay denied this event occurred, and a court dismissed the restraining order later that month. However, the pressure and the repercussions of the affair became too much for Leviss.
In April, Leviss checked into a mental health facility for therapy. In a statement to People, her rep explained, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
They added, "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health." At the time of this publication, there's no word if Leviss has left the facility. The once-active social media star has not posted on Instagram since news of the affair became public.
Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's relationship status
While Raquel Leviss has stepped back from the spotlight and media, Tom Sandoval has not. The entrepreneur dished about his relationship with Leviss in an interview on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff." Sandoval told Mandel that he and Leviss remained on good terms. When asked about their relationship, Sandoval said (via Page Six), "We're not putting any label on it." Before adding, "We're just kind of taking a break." This echoed a similar statement put out in March by Leviss in People. She said, "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."
However, a source later told People that the two had no interest in pursuing a relationship with each other and said, "There's no split because they were never a couple." They noted, "After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are."
Despite this, Leviss and Sandoval are believed to be in communication with each other. Per TMZ, Sandoval was pictured talking to Leviss on the phone during a flight in late May.