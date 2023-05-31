How Raquel Leviss Reportedly Got The FBI Involved In Scandoval Aftermath

In March 2023, news came to light that "Vanderpump Rules" costars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were having an affair. Sandoval's nine-year relationship with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix subsequently ended. Madix reportedly had no idea that her longtime friend and partner were seeing each other behind her back. Despite rumors of a possible romance between the two, Sandoval denied cheating with Leviss before the scandal broke out. The fallout that followed Leviss and Sandoval was massive, to say the least. Leviss received death threats on social media, resulting in her family reaching out to the FBI.

Although the FBI has refused to comment on the situation, TMZ reported that messages read that individuals wanted to "Un-alive and dump the body," amongst other things. That said, both Leviss and Sandoval apologized on social media for their affair. Leviss released a message through Entertainment Tonight that expressed regret for destroying her friendship with Madix.

Leviss explained, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."