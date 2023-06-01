Kate Middleton's 'Radical' Approach To Parenting Reportedly Has Prince William Taking Notes

Parenting styles have evolved over time. Gone are the days when parents thought that children should be seen and not heard.

Among the households that are practicing more radical approaches to parenting is that of Princess Catherine and Prince William. In fact, the Princess of Wales' unconventional parenting style seems to have parenting experts weighing in on the methods and her husband taking notes. As shared by parenting consultant Kirsty Ketley (via Good to Know), "It's clear that The Princess of Wales, mum to Prince George, nine years old, Princess Charlotte, six years old, and five-year-old Prince Louis, is fast becoming a bit of an icon in the parenting and early years world — and it's not because of nannies." It seems there's a lot to learn from the parenting rules Kate and William abide by.

What's special about Catherine's approach is the level of positivity and child-centered nurturing in it. Royal expert Jennie Bond explained to OK! Magazine that the princess' parenting style is "about exploring the child's own feelings, confusions, and anguish," and "allowing them to lead the way" (via Express). She added, "It is about letting them express those emotions and sitting down to discuss them with the child, rather than ignoring the turmoil that growing up so often involves."