Kate Middleton's 'Radical' Approach To Parenting Reportedly Has Prince William Taking Notes
Parenting styles have evolved over time. Gone are the days when parents thought that children should be seen and not heard.
Among the households that are practicing more radical approaches to parenting is that of Princess Catherine and Prince William. In fact, the Princess of Wales' unconventional parenting style seems to have parenting experts weighing in on the methods and her husband taking notes. As shared by parenting consultant Kirsty Ketley (via Good to Know), "It's clear that The Princess of Wales, mum to Prince George, nine years old, Princess Charlotte, six years old, and five-year-old Prince Louis, is fast becoming a bit of an icon in the parenting and early years world — and it's not because of nannies." It seems there's a lot to learn from the parenting rules Kate and William abide by.
What's special about Catherine's approach is the level of positivity and child-centered nurturing in it. Royal expert Jennie Bond explained to OK! Magazine that the princess' parenting style is "about exploring the child's own feelings, confusions, and anguish," and "allowing them to lead the way" (via Express). She added, "It is about letting them express those emotions and sitting down to discuss them with the child, rather than ignoring the turmoil that growing up so often involves."
Kate Middleton thinks hugs are important
Affection is a big part of the royal household, too. One of Kate Middleton's most relatable mom moments came when she made a comment to fan Janet Emery while giving her a hug at an event in Essex in October of 2018. The Princess of Wales' shared, "Hugs are very important. That's what I tell my children" (via Hello! Magazine).
In addition to forging her own path as a parent, Middleton is also apparently inspiring her husband Prince William to follow her lead. Of Princess Catherine's parenting style that prioritizes mutual respect and good manners, Bond told OK! Magazine, "It is fantastic and I believe Catherine will very much be the leader in this and William will be the follower, he will have been learning from Catherine how to be a different kind of parent."
Getting down to their children's level — literally and figuratively — and allowing them to express their emotions in a real and safe environment is also something Middleton seems to hold dear. Parenting expert Ketley shared, "This is something the Duchess is pictured doing regularly. Whenever she's snapped out and about with George, Charlotte, or even Louis, Kate is seen to make a point of getting down to their level (most of the time), before speaking to them."