B&B's Scott Clifton Issues Warning About His Social Media Imposters
Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has practically been having a nervous breakdown on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Since Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has turned his life around by seeking therapy and shedding his obsession with Liam's wife, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), he reacquired his job as lead fashion designer at Forrester Creations. This has not been sitting well with Liam, who, up until recently, was worried that Thomas would fall back into his old ways, especially since he's once again working closely with Hope. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) witnessed a moment where Hope was caressing Thomas' hands and gazing into his eyes. When Liam pushed Steffy to tell him whether or not she truly believed Thomas had changed, she told him it wasn't Thomas he had to worry about, but Hope. Now Liam's anxiety is through the roof as he's worried that Hope has feelings for Thomas.
As the fans have a field day online discussing this storyline, they are also hanging on every word the soap stars put on social media. But there's a danger to that. "General Hospital" star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) has warned about dangerous online impersonators. He's been outraged by scammers who pretend to be celebrities and bilk people out of thousands of dollars. They create phony social media accounts in the actor's name and directly contact the fans asking for money.
Now Clifton has also issued a dire warning of caution to his followers.
Clifton tells fans what to look for
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Scott Clifton posted an important video on Instagram for his fans, saying, "Hi, I've been meaning to post something about this for a while now, and the problem seems to be getting worse, so just as a general PSA, I've gotten dozens, if not hundreds of DM's, messages, from you guys, asking about certain accounts that are claiming to be either me or someone who represents me, wanting something from them. It's not me."
He went on to address the fact that online imposters are growing in numbers. He explained that to ensure it's him on the platform, "Just check out my handle. It's just "cliftoncam." No numbers, no fancy characters. Nothing like that. If it's not that, it's not me or anyone who represents me. I'll never, like, seek you out and ask you for something." He advised his followers that when encountering a bogus account, "Feel free to block and report. That's what I do when I come across one of those accounts. And I'm sorry for the hassle."
Fellow soap star Maurice Benard humorously responded with, "Are you sure this is you? I'm just curious because it looks just like you, but it could be a robot. Hey Scott, you might be on [his podcast "State of Mind"] this Sunday. I'm trying to figure it out. You're the best, man."
Hopefully, the fans will heed Clifton's words!