B&B's Scott Clifton Issues Warning About His Social Media Imposters

"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Scott Clifton posted an important video on Instagram for his fans, saying, "Hi, I've been meaning to post something about this for a while now, and the problem seems to be getting worse, so just as a general PSA, I've gotten dozens, if not hundreds of DM's, messages, from you guys, asking about certain accounts that are claiming to be either me or someone who represents me, wanting something from them. It's not me."

He went on to address the fact that online imposters are growing in numbers. He explained that to ensure it's him on the platform, "Just check out my handle. It's just "cliftoncam." No numbers, no fancy characters. Nothing like that. If it's not that, it's not me or anyone who represents me. I'll never, like, seek you out and ask you for something." He advised his followers that when encountering a bogus account, "Feel free to block and report. That's what I do when I come across one of those accounts. And I'm sorry for the hassle."

Fellow soap star Maurice Benard humorously responded with, "Are you sure this is you? I'm just curious because it looks just like you, but it could be a robot. Hey Scott, you might be on [his podcast "State of Mind"] this Sunday. I'm trying to figure it out. You're the best, man."

Hopefully, the fans will heed Clifton's words!