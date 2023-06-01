Kate Middleton's Wedding Guest Dress Is Her Most Whimsical Pink Look Yet

In color psychology, pink evokes calmness, kindness, and elegant femininity, and Catherine, Princess of Wales seemed to embody all that and more in her apparel of choice for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, Jordan, which she attended with William, Prince of Wales on June 1.

The lavish ceremony saw a myriad important guests in attendance, among which Kate Middleton's whimsical pink gown stood out. The blush-pink Elie Saab maxi dress had an understated elegance to it, as its long sleeves had pleated detailing to them, along with its intricate bodice and cuff work.

This isn't the first time Kate has looked pretty in pink though. In fact, some claim it's the Princess of Wales' new favorite color. On May 25, Kate donned a pastel pink Alexander McQueen suit while discussing her "Shaping Us" campaign at the Foundling Museum. And days before that, on May 23, Kate embraced the Barbiecore trend while attending the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, proving her love for the color has no end in sight.