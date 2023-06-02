Royal Insider Makes Heartbreaking Claims About Queen Elizabeth's Final Days

In her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth made a remarkable contribution to history. When she reached the milestone of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth reaffirmed, "my life will always be devoted to your service," per the royal family's website. Even as the queen's health problems made headlines beginning in fall 2021, she kept up with royal responsibilities as best as she could. Increasingly, Elizabeth had to defer more frequently to other senior royals, such as when King Charles presided over the official opening of Parliament in May 22. In order to provide maximum flexibility, Buckingham Palace opted to make decisions on the queen's royal outings as last-minute as possible. This strategy added excitement to the queen's appearance on the royal balcony at the conclusion of the platinum jubilee festivities.

Elizabeth wasn't seen much during her summer at Balmoral, but on September 6, 2022, the queen made headlines when she met with then-Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland for the kissing of hands ceremony. Two days later, the world was shocked to learn the news of her death. While the queen's death certificate listed the reason as "old age," in his book "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," author Gyles Brandreth cited rumors that the cause was a type of bone marrow cancer. Regardless of the specific cause, a friend of Elizabeth's says the queen was dealing with pain and cognitive difficulties at the end of her life.