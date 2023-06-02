Joe Biden Brushes Off Concerning On-Stage Fall With A Play On Words

President Biden was hard at work handing out diplomas during the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado on June 1. It was a memorable ceremony, not only because of the Head of State's commencement address, but also because of the tumble he took when walking and falling on the stage. Biden quickly got up with the help of Air Force officials and the Secret Service, and appeared to be all right after his fall.

Ben LaBolt, White House communications director, tweeted, "He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands." President Biden laughed off concerns from reporters, cheekily remarking, "I got sandbagged!" He gave a thumbs up and a quick skip to signal his tip-top physical condition.

This is not the first stumble the president has suffered. During a bike ride in Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, Biden lost points on his dismount. He fell, but fortunately sustained no injuries. "I'm good," Biden told reporters at the time, "I got my foot caught," referring to the toe guards on the bike pedals. Another instance that had social media in a frenzy was when Biden tripped while walking up the Air Force One stairs. His misstep turned into a stumble, but he appeared fine. He gave a patriotic salute once he reached the top, reassuring onlookers. However, with Biden gearing up for re-election, this incident does not help with concerns about his age and agility.