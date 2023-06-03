Y&R's Courtney Hope And Joshua Morrow Agree Sally And Nick's Age Difference Is A Non-Issue

Sally Spectra's (Courtney Hope) love life has been an endless ride of heartache and pain since her days on "The Bold and the Beautiful" — much of which has been her own doing. Her relationships with Thomas Forrester (then Pierson Fode) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) crashed and burned, forcing her to flee Los Angeles. Sadly for Sally, there was no coming back from the revelation that she faked a fatal disease to gain sympathy from Wyatt.

However, Sally didn't stay gone for long, quickly remerging in Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless." At first, Sally set her sights on wealthy businessman Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but again, her penchant for deception ruined their relationship. After Jack, Sally managed to find love again, this time with perennial bad boy Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Their relationship was initially a platonic, professional one, but things gradually evolved between the pair. However, the two split when Adam sacrificed their relationship to save her from being fired by Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

After Adam, Sally began a relationship with his brother, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Things were progressing nicely until Sally was caught off guard by an unexpected pregnancy. The baby was ultimately confirmed to be Adam's, but Sally and Nick have remained united despite that. Many in town have scoffed at the significant age difference between the pair, but the actors behind the characters don't see an issue with it.