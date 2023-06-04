40% Of Royal Fans Want To Live At This Royal Residence - The List Survey

Nobody's saying the British royal family doesn't have its share of difficulties. King Charles III, his siblings, sons, and their kin suffer the same embarrassments, health woes, and bad moods as the rest of us. They just happen to have them in much nicer surroundings than we mere commoners do. It's much easier to have a fight with your spouse or child when you can retreat to a separate wing of the palace. Family reunions are also more fun when you have plenty of space to entertain — as in hundreds of acres of grounds, dining rooms that can seat 160 people, and extra bedrooms at the ready for last-minute overnight guests. And let's not forget that all these opulent homes come with housekeepers, groundskeepers, cooks, and other staff who ensure the royals never have to lift a finger.

Each of the royal family's official homes has its own special charm, whether it's the centuries-old details of St. James' Palace, the magnificent gardens of Highgrove House, or the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace. Which one would you call home if you could? That's the question The List asked in a recent survey. We offered the options of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral Castle, Holyrood Castle, or Kensington Palace. Reluctantly, we didn't include all 11 of the royal homes, such as Frogmore Cottage, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used as their digs when they visited the U.K. until recently.

The results are in, and royal fans have spoken: One castle stands head and shoulders (or rather, turrets) above the rest.