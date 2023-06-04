Nikki Haley's Husband Will Miss A Year Of Her Presidential Campaign (But She's On Board With It)

When presidential candidates enter campaign season with back-to-back appearances, make-or-break speeches, and constant public criticisms from their opponents, they typically have a full team of supporters behind them to get through it all. Often, one of those supporters is their spouse, who may become the next first lady or first gentleman if the candidate is elected.

In her June 4 town hall with CNN, Nikki Haley — the first Republican candidate to commit to running against former president Donald Trump — made sure to mention her husband, Michael Haley, discussing at times how he's influenced her personal and political stances. When asked for her thoughts on abortion laws, the presidential hopeful noted that she's pro-life, partially because her husband was adopted.

Despite being an important presence in the politician's life, her husband won't be by her side for a full year of her campaign. However, Nikki seems completely supportive of her husband's plans.