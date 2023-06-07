Can Hanging Upside Down For A Few Minutes Actually Improve Your Skin?
At times, it seems like there is no end to what people are willing to put themselves through just to chase that elusive fountain of youth. Whether young or old, many see clear, smooth skin as the basis of beauty and want skin that glows.
A solid skincare routine is a must since it nourishes the largest organ in your body; exfoliating and moisturizing are vital when it comes to preventing and combatting fine lines, wrinkles, and breakouts. Some people swear by filler injections, including Botox and other facial fillers, which some people even start to get in their 20s.
Yet, you don't need to resort to invasive procedures to get healthy skin or shell out a pretty penny, either. In fact, there is one hack that can help improve your skin that can be done in the privacy of your own home, and it's free, to boot. According to one beauty expert, all you have to do is hang upside down.
Hanging upside down can increase the skin's blood flow
While it sounds extreme, there are scientific reasons for hanging upside down in order to boost facial skin. On a Well + Good podcast, celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau explained how this move can result in better skin.
"I hang my head upside down every night before I go to bed for two minutes to bring blood flow to my face—to bring oxygen and circulation and new nutrients to the cells," said Rouleau. "That's my little free tip that doesn't cost you anything. Hang your head upside down for two minutes."
Better blood flow and circulation lead to the body absorbing more nutrients and vitamins, as well as having access to more oxygen-rich blood. For skin to look its best, it needs proper nutrition and hydration so boosting blood flow can help improve the skin's appearance. However, it's not a cure-all.
Other ways to boost circulation
While hanging upside down can temporarily increase circulation, there are several other ways to boost circulation in the face and body besides placing yourself upside down, which can be challenging for many.
Some of the easiest ways to get the blood flowing are simply to get in some type of movement. Sitting down too much decreases circulation so try to walk around several times a day if you sit at a desk a lot. Stretching, walking, squatting, running, bending, and dancing are all great ways to increase circulation. At the same time, make sure you drink plenty of water to increase blood supply.
If you specifically want to get the blood moving in the face, try facial rollers and massagers to get the lymph fluid and blood moving along. Facial rollers can also help lessen dark circles and reduce puffiness. Finally, don't smoke. Not only does smoking decrease circulation but it can cause fine lines to form, dry out your skin, and result in premature aging.