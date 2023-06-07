Can Hanging Upside Down For A Few Minutes Actually Improve Your Skin?

At times, it seems like there is no end to what people are willing to put themselves through just to chase that elusive fountain of youth. Whether young or old, many see clear, smooth skin as the basis of beauty and want skin that glows.

A solid skincare routine is a must since it nourishes the largest organ in your body; exfoliating and moisturizing are vital when it comes to preventing and combatting fine lines, wrinkles, and breakouts. Some people swear by filler injections, including Botox and other facial fillers, which some people even start to get in their 20s.

Yet, you don't need to resort to invasive procedures to get healthy skin or shell out a pretty penny, either. In fact, there is one hack that can help improve your skin that can be done in the privacy of your own home, and it's free, to boot. According to one beauty expert, all you have to do is hang upside down.