Rachael Ray Chose Not To Have Children For A Logical Reason

When it comes to having kids, it often seems like the world hasn't really moved past the 1950s. While we have seemingly made strides away from the notion that women are put on this earth for one reason only — to reproduce — most women can attest to being conditioned from childhood to ultimately want and even need kids. However, some of us grow up and realize that motherhood just isn't going to work out for us, and that's okay. There are plenty of reasons why some women and other people who can give birth opt out of the reproductive cycle, and all of these reasons are valid. You don't need to write an essay explaining why you don't want kids. It's within your rights as a person to procreate or not.

Many celebrities are choosing to not have kids because of one reason or the other. Food Network star Rachael Ray has a solid stance on this issue as she has affirmed her decision to not have any mini-Rachaels running around. While most people completely shy away from having kids for monetary reasons, financial instability is definitely not in Ray's vocabulary. The reality star is said to be worth a whopping $100 million, and her not wanting kids has to do with something way different. The cooking legend opened up about her choice and graciously gave a logical and concise reason as to why we shouldn't expect any baby announcements from her.