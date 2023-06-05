Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Celebrates 15 Years As B&B's Steffy Forrester
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood made an instant splash upon joining the soapy waters of "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2008. Wood made her debut as one-half of the twin daughters of Ridge Forrester (then Ron Moss) and Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo). Wood hit the ground running with her character, becoming one of the primary focal points of the series. Her on-again/off-again relationship with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and their love triangle with Hope Logan (now Annika Noelle) anchored several years of "Bold."
Besides her never-ending relationship drama with Liam, Steffy's been involved in several other high-profile couplings throughout her tenure. In fact, all of Steffy's loves have been front and center in the spotlight. Carrying on the namesake of her late grandmother, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), Steffy was set up as the female Forrester lead of the next generation.
After finally finding the love of her life with Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), Steffy's life was turned upside down when his biological mother was revealed to be the villainous Sheil Carter (Kimberlin Brown). During this specific reign of terror, Sheila shot Steffy and Finn, critically injuring her and seemingly killing him. However, Steffy and Finn were reunited last year, and they've been going strong ever since. With a decade and a half on the show, there's so much Steffy content for viewers to digest. Steffy even recently received her own special episode dedicated to her birthday during her milestone 15th year.
Fans are celebrating Wood's 15th anniversary on Bold
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood celebrated her 15th-anniversary milestone this week, and fans on social media couldn't be happier. One viewer tweeted, "Happy 15th Anniversary, Jacqueline. Throughout the last 15 years, we seen Steffy grow from being a standout, a wife, a mother, a beauty, and the ceo of Forrester Creations. And here's to 15 more." Another ecstatic fan wrote, "Happy 15th Anniversary to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester! She debuted on June 4th, 2008. Perfect casting."
Throughout Wood's time on "The Bold and the Beautiful," many recasts have occurred including Steffy's father Ridge Forrester from Ron Moss to Thorsten Kaye, and her mother, Taylor Hayes from Hunter Tylo to Krista Allen. Even Steffy's frequently bad-boy brother, Thomas Forrester was switched from Pierson Fode to Matthew Atkinson. However, throughout all of the cast changes over the last 15 years, Wood has remained a constant. She has played the role during the entire time, and although her character went on a sabbatical for an extended period, she remained as the character's portrayer.
Steffy's character is having quite a transitional period at the moment. For a while, she was embroiled in the nonstop drama between Sheila's chaos and thinking her husband was dead. However, lately, she's found herself getting involved in Hope Logan's crisis of conscience with Thomas and spending more tie with Liam, so a dramatic turn of events is likely not too far away. Thomas and Hope's potential fling could change everything.