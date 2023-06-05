Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Celebrates 15 Years As B&B's Steffy Forrester

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood made an instant splash upon joining the soapy waters of "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2008. Wood made her debut as one-half of the twin daughters of Ridge Forrester (then Ron Moss) and Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo). Wood hit the ground running with her character, becoming one of the primary focal points of the series. Her on-again/off-again relationship with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and their love triangle with Hope Logan (now Annika Noelle) anchored several years of "Bold."

Besides her never-ending relationship drama with Liam, Steffy's been involved in several other high-profile couplings throughout her tenure. In fact, all of Steffy's loves have been front and center in the spotlight. Carrying on the namesake of her late grandmother, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), Steffy was set up as the female Forrester lead of the next generation.

After finally finding the love of her life with Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), Steffy's life was turned upside down when his biological mother was revealed to be the villainous Sheil Carter (Kimberlin Brown). During this specific reign of terror, Sheila shot Steffy and Finn, critically injuring her and seemingly killing him. However, Steffy and Finn were reunited last year, and they've been going strong ever since. With a decade and a half on the show, there's so much Steffy content for viewers to digest. Steffy even recently received her own special episode dedicated to her birthday during her milestone 15th year.