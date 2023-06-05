The Heartbreaking Death Of Bling Empire's Anna Shay

Anna Shay, millionaire mainstay of the Netflix reality show "Bling Empire," has died at the age of 62. Her family released a statement with the unexpected news of her death: "It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten," as reported by People. She is survived by her son Kenny Kemp.

The world learned about Shay as one of the stars of "Bling Empire" when it debuted in 2021. Before the show, Shay had worked to keep her life private and was even somewhat reclusive, though she was well known in the Los Angeles social scene, per Town & Country.

More to come ...