Brennan Elliott Is Taking Hallmark Mysteries To A Whole New Level

In addition to the comeback update, Brennan Elliott also gave the fans an update on a potential reunion project with Lacey Chabert. The pair's on-screen chemistry and impeccable sleuthing skills have garnered massive fans for the series "Crossword Mystery." The show seamlessly weaves together intricate puzzles and complex relationships, with a dash of romance all against the backdrop of thrilling mystery.

Talking about his last Hallmark mystery series, he said, "I'm sad to say I don't think they're going to go any further. Because I think I just read that Lacey's doing something with [Will] Kemp, so I think that ship has sailed." Chabert, who feels proud in being the "Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies," is currently doing "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango" with Will Kemp which premieres June 2 on Hallmark. This makes it impossible for a sixth installment of "Crossword Mysteries" to happen in the near future.

Elliott was then asked if he thought the last film for the series was the perfect conclusion to their story. Elliott said that it's a great way to end the series but he admitted that he was surprised that the series was cut short. He said, "[A]t the time, I thought it was just our fifth movie. We were supposed to do three or four more." Elliott was still optimistic and just hoped for the best. He said, "Look, it's beyond my pay grade. We might do more down the road, I don't know."