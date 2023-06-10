The Time Tucker Carlson Tried To Be A CIA Agent

Up until April 2023, Tucker Carlson was a Fox News staple, hosting the popular segment "Tucker Carlson Tonight" every weeknight. Over the course of his tenure at Fox, the commentator was no stranger to controversy, startling viewers by calling for the execution of football player Michael Vick, insulting a Teen Vogue contributor on air, and coming down hard in support of border control. In fact, Carlson even argued that immigrants made the country "poorer and dirtier and more divided," per Forbes.

In 2023, the host was accused of workplace harassment and sex discrimination, and, when his private texts were made public in the wake of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, Carlson's pro-Trump public persona came crashing down too. "Trump has two weeks left. Once he's out, he becomes incalculably less powerful, even in the minds of his supporters. He's a demonic force, a destroyer," Carlson wrote to a colleague just prior to the January 6 insurrection (via New York magazine).

After another disturbing, violent text came to light ("I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it," he said regarding Capitol rioters beating up a young Antifa supporter), Fox News cut ties with their beloved host. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor" their statement read. Carlson didn't always plan to tout conspiracy theories on air, however. Long before beginning a career at Fox, he applied to work at the CIA. Sadly, they turned him and his famous bowtie down.